The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.