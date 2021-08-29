The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 11,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,116. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

