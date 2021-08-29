The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 11,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,116. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
