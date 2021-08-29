The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,181 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

