The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

