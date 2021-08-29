The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

