The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

SHYF opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

