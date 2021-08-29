The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEGRY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Several analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

