Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 217.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

