Thomas Kimberly Sells 16,900 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$21,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40.64.

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

