Thomas Kimberly Sells 16,900 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$21,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40.64.
Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.61.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.