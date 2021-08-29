Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

