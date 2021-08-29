Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.15 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

