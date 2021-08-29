Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 29th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth $121,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

