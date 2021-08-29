Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253 over the last three months. 14.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.