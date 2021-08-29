Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 126,165 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,165 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

