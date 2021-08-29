Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $52,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. 4,032,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

