Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.58 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 418,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

