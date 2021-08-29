Todd Asset Management LLC Has $30.24 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $30,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after buying an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AER traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 511,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.