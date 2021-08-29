Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,228 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after acquiring an additional 329,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $32,923,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,657,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

