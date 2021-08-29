Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,771 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 4,616,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

