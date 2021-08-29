Tokes One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

