TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

