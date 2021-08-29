Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Towerstream stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44. Towerstream has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

