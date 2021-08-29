Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

