Treasury Wine Estates Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.