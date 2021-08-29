TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

