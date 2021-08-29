Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.