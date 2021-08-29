Twin Vee PowerCats Co’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats’ (NASDAQ:VEEE) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Twin Vee PowerCats had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Twin Vee PowerCats’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

