Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $437.90

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.90 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 407.50 ($5.32). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 301,630 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYMN shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The firm has a market cap of £820.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.