Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of UI stock traded up $21.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.87. 145,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

