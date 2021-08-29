UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $15.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 170.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 728,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

