UBS Group Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $149.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

