UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $73.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $98,102,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07. UiPath has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

