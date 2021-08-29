Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

