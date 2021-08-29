Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $378.53 and last traded at $378.53. Approximately 10,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 733,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.68.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

