UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 229,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

