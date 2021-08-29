United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

