Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

