Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of Urbanfund stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Urbanfund has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.55.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

