Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$1.57 million for the quarter.
Shares of Urbanfund stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. Urbanfund has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.55.
About Urbanfund
