US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $137,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

