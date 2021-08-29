US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $85,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG traded up $14.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.75. 250,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,750. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.