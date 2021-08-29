US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $98,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 310.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 546,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 413,576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 433,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

