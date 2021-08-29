US Bancorp DE Sells 52,042 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.40. 336,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.