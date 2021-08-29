VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 521,285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,006,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.