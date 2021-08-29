Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.36. 1,015,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

