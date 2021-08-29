Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

