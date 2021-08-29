Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

