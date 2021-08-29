Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,187,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,757,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.17. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $191.52.

