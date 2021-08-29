Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 232,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,733. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98.

