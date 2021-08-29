Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.