Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

